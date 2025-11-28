Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Three Immigration Officers In Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing three officers.

The attack, which occurred around midnight on Wednesday, has heightened fear and tension among residents of border communities.

Multiple local sources told Channels Television that the terrorists invaded the immigration point unexpectedly and opened fire on officers on duty, killing three on the spot.

A security source said that the assailants fled through nearby bushes. The spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar, said details of the latest assault were still sketchy.

Efforts to obtain information concerning the incident from the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state were unsuccessful. Officials could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

However, some locals and members of various security agencies at Bagudu, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

About a three weeks ago, a personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed.

“The terrorists came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically. Everyone ran for safety,” a resident of the community spoke anonymously, told Channels Television.

The Customs personnel was killed on the spot before the attackers set the camp ablaze.

Several official vehicles were burnt in a similar attack in the Maje border axis, raising concerns over escalating insecurity along the Nigeria–Benin border corridor in Bagudo.

The Lakurawa gang has been linked to several violent incidents across parts of Kebbi State, targeting both security personnel and civilians.

Their motive for this latest assault remains unclear, but security authorities say investigations are ongoing.