Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler In Kwara

‎Bandits have abducted a traditional ruler, the Ojibara of Bayagan Oba Kamilu Salami, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns over the worsening insecurity plaguing communities across the state.

‎It was learnt that the monarch was kidnapped on Saturday morning on his farm although details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

‎Residents said the attack happened suddenly, leaving the community in fear and confusion.

‎Police authorities in Kwara State are yet to confirm the incident.