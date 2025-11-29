Ganduje Dismisses Call For His Arrest As ‘Reckless, Baseless’

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has condemned the Kano Government’s recent call for his arrest over alleged comments relating to the establishment of a militia group, describing the move as politically motivated and unfounded.

In a statement signed by Edwin Olofu, his Chief Press Secretary, Ganduje said the call for his arrest was “reckless, baseless, and a clear reflection of the Kano State Governor’s desperation and incompetence.”

He said the action by Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration represents “an abdication of responsibility by a leader who has consistently failed to secure the lives and property of the people of Kano State”.

Ganduje, the immediate governor of Kano, accused the state government of ignoring the rising insecurity in several local government areas.

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the state, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures,” the statement read.

He said communities such as Bagwai, Shanono and Tsanyawa had suffered security breaches without receiving attention from the governor.

“At a time when communities… are living in fear, the governor has neither visited nor shown empathy toward the victims,” Ganduje added. “His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve.”

Olofu noted that Ganduje “has never been associated with violence nor linked to any act that undermines the peace and stability of Kano State,” insisting that the former governor’s eight-year tenure was marked by security and stability.

“He ensured the state remained secure for eight uninterrupted years, earning national commendation for maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property,” the statement said, contrasting Ganduje’s record with what it described as the “current administration’s ineptitude and lack of direction.”

The APC chieftain urged Governor Yusuf to “focus on his constitutional duty of protecting Kano residents instead of engaging in political theatrics and peddling unfounded allegations”.

“Leadership is demonstrated through purposeful action, responsibility, and compassion—not through press conferences and issuing frivolous statements aimed at diverting public attention from one’s failures,” Ganduje stated.