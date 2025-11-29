Mahmood Yakubu, Omokri, Ikpeazu, Grace Bent… Full List Of Ambassadorial Nominees

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday sent a list of 32 nominees as ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.
The list was released in a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, who said the nominees will be assigned to nations Nigeria has relationships with and other international bodies like the UN.
Some of the names on the list of nominees are ex-ministers, former governors; former lawmakers among others.
The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; ex-governors of Abia and Enugu states, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; ex-minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode among others made the list.
It contains 15 nominees as career ambassadors and 17 nominees as non-career ambassadors.
A further breakdown reveals that there are four women on the career ambassadors’ list and six on the non-career ambassadors’ list.
See the full list of 32 ambassadors nominated by President Tinubu:
Non-Career Ambassador Nominees (17)
1. Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu – Abia
2. Reno Omokri – Delta
3. Prof. Mahmud Yakubu – former INEC Chairman
4. Erelu Angela Adebayo – former Ekiti First Lady
5. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – former Enugu Governor
6. Tasiu Musa Maigari – former Speaker, Katsina State Assembly
7. Yakubu N. Gambo – former Plateau Commissioner / former UBEC deputy executive secretary
8. Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – former Senator, Plateau
9. Otunba Femi Pedro – former Lagos Deputy Governor
10. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – former Aviation Minister, Osun
11. Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Anambra
12. Fatima Florence Ajimobi – former Oyo First Lady
13. Lola Akande – former Lagos Commissioner
14. Grace Bent – former Senator, Adamawa
15. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu – former Abia Governor
16. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim – Senator & businessman, Ondo
17. Amb. Paul Oga Adikwu – former Ambassador to the Holy See, Benue.
Career Ambassador Nominees (15)
18. Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu – Abia
19. Yakubu Nyaku Danladi – Taraba
20. Miamuna Ibrahim Besto – Adamawa
21. Musa Musa Abubakar – Kebbi
22. Syndoph Paebi Endoni – Bayelsa
23. Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Ebonyi
24. Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim – Ogun
25. Abimbola Samuel Reuben – Ondo
26. Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah – Edo
27. Hamza Mohammed Salau – Niger
28. Amb. Shehu Barde – Katsina
29. Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Borno
30. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – Kaduna
31. Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari – Kwara
32. Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande – Osun
The nominees will be posted to countries with relationship with Nigeria after their screening and confirmation.