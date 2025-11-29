Mahmood Yakubu, Omokri, Ikpeazu, Grace Bent… Full List Of Ambassadorial Nominees

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday sent a list of 32 nominees as ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.

The list was released in a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, who said the nominees will be assigned to nations Nigeria has relationships with and other international bodies like the UN.

Some of the names on the list of nominees are ex-ministers, former governors; former lawmakers among others.

The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; ex-governors of Abia and Enugu states, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; ex-minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode among others made the list.

It contains 15 nominees as career ambassadors and 17 nominees as non-career ambassadors.

A further breakdown reveals that there are four women on the career ambassadors’ list and six on the non-career ambassadors’ list.

See the full list of 32 ambassadors nominated by President Tinubu:

Non-Career Ambassador Nominees (17)

1. Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu – Abia

2. Reno Omokri – Delta

3. Prof. Mahmud Yakubu – former INEC Chairman

4. Erelu Angela Adebayo – former Ekiti First Lady

5. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – former Enugu Governor

6. Tasiu Musa Maigari – former Speaker, Katsina State Assembly

7. Yakubu N. Gambo – former Plateau Commissioner / former UBEC deputy executive secretary

8. Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – former Senator, Plateau

9. Otunba Femi Pedro – former Lagos Deputy Governor

10. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – former Aviation Minister, Osun

11. Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Anambra

12. Fatima Florence Ajimobi – former Oyo First Lady

13. Lola Akande – former Lagos Commissioner

14. Grace Bent – former Senator, Adamawa

15. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu – former Abia Governor

16. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim – Senator & businessman, Ondo

17. Amb. Paul Oga Adikwu – former Ambassador to the Holy See, Benue.

Career Ambassador Nominees (15)

18. Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu – Abia

19. Yakubu Nyaku Danladi – Taraba

20. Miamuna Ibrahim Besto – Adamawa

21. Musa Musa Abubakar – Kebbi

22. Syndoph Paebi Endoni – Bayelsa

23. Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Ebonyi

24. Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim – Ogun

25. Abimbola Samuel Reuben – Ondo

26. Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah – Edo

27. Hamza Mohammed Salau – Niger

28. Amb. Shehu Barde – Katsina

29. Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Borno

30. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – Kaduna

31. Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari – Kwara

32. Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande – Osun

The nominees will be posted to countries with relationship with Nigeria after their screening and confirmation.