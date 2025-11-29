NNPC Refineries Remain Shut, As Nigerians Consumed 56.74M Litres Petrol Daily In October

The four refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) remained shut and did not record any Premium Motor Spirit production in October.

This was revealed in a newly released factsheet by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The NMDPRA said the factsheet is important as “the verified data underscores Nigeria’s strategic transformation in the energy sector, emphasising reduced imports, strengthened domestic production, job creation, safety improvements, and economic stability. Nigeria is proactively securing a brighter energy future.”

According to the Authority, while the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries were shut down since May and January 2025, respectively, the Kaduna refinery is currently undergoing rehabilitation and has also been shut down.

Meanwhile, Nigerians consumed 56.74 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily

A total of six million litres of the production were imported while 17.08million litres were produced by local refineries.

It also disclosed that an average of 661.5 million litres of PMS was consumed in the one-year period from October 2024 to October 2025.

The report further stated that 44.7 million litres of the product were supplied to the market daily in the month.

The factsheet also showed that the average consumption of PMS peaked in October, followed by November 2024 with 56 million litres and April with 55.2 million litres.

It noted that during the period, only the Dangote Refinery produced 18.03 million litres of PMS

In addition, Nigerians also consumed 17.13 million litres of diesel daily in October, while 2.61 million litres/day of aviation fuel were consumed, with Liquefied Petroleum Gas consumption put at 6,095 MT/day.