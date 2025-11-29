NNPC Revenue Rises To ₦5.08trn In October

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reported an increase in revenue to ₦5.08 trillion in October 2025, from ₦4.27 trillion recorded in September.

The figures are contained in the company’s Monthly Report Summary for October 2025.

According to the report, Profit After Tax (PAT) rose sharply to ₦447 billion in October, compared to ₦216 billion in September.

While gas production hit 6,997 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in October, up from 6,284 mmscf/d in September, gas sales, reported on an M-2 basis, climbed to 4,713 mmscf/d, a significant increase from 3,443 mmscf/d recorded in the previous month.

Crude oil production experienced a slight drop to 1.58 million barrels of oil per day (mmbopd) in October from 1.61 mmbopd in September.

Providing further insight into its infrastructure drive, NNPC Ltd reported accelerated progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline.

The company stated that additional resources have been deployed to fast-track construction activities across multiple locations.

The report adds: “Additional resources have been deployed, thereby fast-tracking construction activities across multiple fronts with a clear line of sight to mainline completion before end 2025.”

The AKK project, a crucial component of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure expansion, is expected to significantly enhance domestic gas utilisation and spur industrial growth upon completion.

NNPC Ltd also stated that it will continue to sustain industry-wide collaboration and drive production recovery initiatives.

According to the report, the company plans to initiate and complete all scheduled facility maintenance activities in Stardeep–Agbami, Esso–Erha, Renaissance–EA, and OML 42 within the November/December window.

It also reported ongoing planned maintenance activities across key assets, including Usan and SEPNU, continued delays in the commencement of operations in WAEP (OML 71 & 72), and recent flooding incidents that led to well shut-ins in OML 143.

It added that full production recovery is planned for mid-December.