Omo Ogiefo Hands Safety Babes First Defeat In Ardova Handball Premier League

Defending champions Safety Babes suffered a seismic blow to their title defence on Day 4 of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2, falling 24–21 to a spirited Omo Ogiefo Academy side on Friday at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

The shock defeat is historic, ending the league giants’ remarkable three-year unbeaten streak.

Safety Babes had not lost a match since the final day of the 2022 season, when they fell to Defender Babes in a dead-rubber encounter—having already sealed the championship.

Their last competitive league defeat was recorded in a game against Adorable Angels in 2020.

Chasing an unprecedented fifth straight league title, the champions were second-best for long stretches. Omo Ogiefo led 12–10 at halftime and maintained their composure in the closing stages to seal a famous victory that reshapes the women’s title race.

Other Women’s Games

Rima Queens 34–29 Ekiti Queens

Rima Queens stayed firmly in the championship hunt, overturning a 17–16 halftime deficit to secure a commanding win and keep pressure on the leaders.

MEN’S CATEGORY RESULTS

De Defenders 37–30 Lagos Seasiders

De Defenders opened the day with a free-scoring performance, edging the first half 16–15 before pulling away in the second period.

Rima Strikers 10–0 Adamawa Warriors (Walkover)

Rima Strikers were awarded a walkover after Adamawa Warriors failed to show up.

COAS Shooters 37–28 Benue Buffaloes

One of the standout performances of the day saw COAS Shooters dismantle Benue Buffaloes. They built a dominant 19–10 halftime lead and stayed in control throughout to strengthen their title credentials.

Niger United 34–23 Osun United

Defending champions Niger United were ruthless as they dispatched Osun United, maintaining composure after a 15–12 first-half advantage to register another convincing win.

Safety Shooters 31–22 Tojemarine Academy

The day concluded with Safety Shooters overpowering Tojemarine Academy. After a tight 12–12 first half, the Shooters shifted into a higher gear late on to clinch a decisive victory.