One Killed, Five Arrested In Bauchi Herders-Farmers Clash

The Bauchi State Police Command said it has launched an investigation after a clash between farmers and herders in Zaki Local Government Area of the state, left one person dead and five suspects arrested.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, on Saturday, said the incident occurred on 26 November 2025 at about 1100 hours, when herders from Jigawa State allegedly trespassed upon local farmland, encroached upon it, and destroyed the agricultural produce.

“This regrettable act precipitated a confrontation between the herders and community members, during which one herder was killed.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Zaki Division, SP Iliya Dogo, promptly dispatched a team of detectives to the scene. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and a preliminary investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the clash”, the statement said in part.

Wakil said following the violence, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for detailed investigation.

READ ALSO: EFCC Invites Malami For Questioning

Additionally, he assured the public that the Command remained committed to preventing further escalation and ensuring justice is served. The Commissioner also urged residents to remain calm, abide by the law, maintain peace, and refrain from vigilantism.

He noted that normalcy has been restored to the affected area, with officers maintaining vigilant surveillance to prevent any reprisal attacks.

“All suspects in custody will be profiled and charged before the court with the relevant offences”, the statement added.