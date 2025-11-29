Waldrum Questions NFF Over Use Of $960,000 FIFA World Cup Grant

Former Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to explain how it spent the $960,000 he claims FIFA disbursed to all participating nations in October 2022 for preparations ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Waldrum alleged that despite receiving the grant, the NFF failed to organise a proper pre-tournament training camp for the nine-time African champions.

“I have a real close contact here in the US that is very connected with some of the board at FIFA. This person told me that in October, every country was given $960,000 from FIFA to prepare for the World Cup. Where is that money?” he asked.

Logistics, Travel And Staffing Concerns

Waldrum criticised the handling of the team’s October 2022 friendly in Japan, describing the trip as poorly arranged and physically draining.

“We went to Japan, we flew in, played the game, and went home. Some of our players didn’t arrive until the morning before the game. Five players who were going to start for me arrived the night before, after travelling 16 hours. We wasted the last five days of that window to train,” he said.

The American also faulted the size of the team’s backroom staff, saying FIFA permits up to 22 technical personnel, yet Nigeria travelled with only about 11.

“I don’t have an analyst, and I scout. The US has a scout in Europe watching teams. We don’t even have scouts going with us to Australia. Everything I have to do is on videos and what I can pick up online,” he lamented.

Waldrum added that FIFA provides support for business-class travel—costs that are later deducted from federations’ prize money—arguing there was no justification for inadequate travel arrangements or training camps.

Documented Preparations Before World Cup

Records, however, showed that the Super Falcons did engage in several preparatory activities ahead of the tournament. The team played international friendlies against the USA (August 2022), Japan (October 2022), and Mexico (February 2023).

In April 2023, the Falcons camped in Turkey, earning victories over New Zealand (3–0) and Haiti (2–1).

They also held a training tour in Gold Coast, Australia, from July 4 to 11, where they played a friendly against Lions FC before relocating to Brisbane to join the official FIFA camp.

Falcons’ Resilient World Cup Run

Despite the organisational issues raised by Waldrum, the Super Falcons delivered one of their strongest World Cup performances in recent years.

They held Canada and Ireland to goalless draws, defeated co-hosts Australia 3–2 in a dramatic group match, and advanced to the Round of 16, where they lost 4–2 on penalties to eventual finalists England after a 0–0 draw.

The NFF has yet to issue a formal response to the renewed allegations.