Bride, Bridesmaids, Eight Others Abducted In Sokoto

A bride-to-be and her bridesmaid have been abducted by suspected bandits in a fresh attack on Chacho village, located in the Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when armed men stormed the community, abducting the bride, her close friend, and eight other residents.

All the victims are women except for one man. One person was also injured during the raid and is currently receiving medical attention.

Residents told our correspondent that the bride was preparing for her wedding scheduled for later in the day when the attackers struck.

A community member, who did not want his name disclosed, described the incident as tragic.

He said her wedding was supposed to hold this morning. Instead, she and the bridesmaids were taken away

He added that security operatives were alerted during the attack but arrived about an hour after the gunmen had fled, a delay he said has left villagers frustrated.

“We are calling on the government to take its responsibility seriously and protect the lives and property of citizens,” he added.

Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed the attack, noting that preliminary information had been received and further details were being compiled.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass abductions that is rocking Nigeria recently.

Earlier on Sunday, gunmen attacked a church in Kogi State, kidnapping a pastor and his wife.

The attack on the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area, occurred during Sunday service.

‎‎The community was said to have been thrown into chaos after armed bandits launched an attack during the church service.

‎‎According to a local, the attack forced worshippers to run for safety as gunshots echoed through the area. The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was taken away along with his wife and several other members.