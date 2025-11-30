‘I wish Tinubu Won’t Run For President Again In 2027’, Says Baba-Ahmed

A former political adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed his wish that the President does not seek re-election in the 2027 presidential race.

Baba-Ahmed, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stated that Tinubu has not demonstrated the hunger or drive of someone committed to fixing Nigeria.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this again. When I left his administration, one of the things I told many people was, ‘I wish President Tinubu would not run again in 2027,’” Baba-Ahmed said.

“First, he said his ambition was to be president, and he has now achieved that. He said ‘Emilokan,’ and he had his turn. But I don’t think he has run the country well.

“The Tinubu we used to know, the Tinubu with all the hunger and brilliant intelligence for scheming, hasn’t shown that same hunger to fix things.”

Speaking further, Baba-Ahmed suggested that, having fulfilled his life ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president, Tinubu should identify a younger candidate within his party and support them for the 2027 presidential race.

“He should find someone within his party, a younger person, a healthier person, a more focused person and make him his candidate, he can,” he said.

2027: "President Tinubu should look within his party for someone younger, healthier, and more focused to lead Nigeria." — Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

Although Tinubu has not officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 election, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsed him for a second term in May.

At the party’s national summit at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on May 22, 2025, the Progressives Governors’ Forum passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu, with the party leadership adopting the decision.

The governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), put their decision up for adoption.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors and the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma said members of the Progressive Governors Forum are satisfied with the midterm review and performance evaluation result of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We acknowledge the resolution of these governors that Mr President carries our flag in 2027 and the governors take responsibility for delivering this mandate in their states,” Uzodimma said.