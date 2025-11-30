Jonathan Briefs Tinubu On ‘Ceremonial Coup’ In Guinea Bissau, Calls For Dialogue

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has briefed President Bola Tinubu on the political crisis rocking Guinea-Bissau following its disputed presidential election and subsequent military takeover.

Military officers took over power in Guinea-Bissau last Wednesday, about three days after the country’s disputed presidential and legislative elections.

The officers immediately suspended the nation’s electoral process and closed its borders. They also stopped the announcement of the election results.

‎Jonathan led the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Observer Mission to the country. He met with Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Saturday, where he provided a detailed, first-hand account of the turmoil that followed the military takeover, which halted the electoral process.

Briefing journalists on Saturday after the visit, Jonathan said it is customary for him, as a former President, to brief the President on the situation in the West African nation.

He stated that providing a detailed account would keep the President abreast and would enable him to brief the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during its summit.

‎“In ECOWAS, when you return from such assignments, you brief your President so leaders get first-hand information,” Jonathan said.

‎‎He said the tallying of votes in Guinea-Bissau had been concluded and stressed that the winner of the election must be formally announced.

The former Bayelsa State governor also asked leaders of the regional bloc to engage with the military leaders to return to constitutional order.

Jonathan urged that the declared winner should be inaugurated if the military authorities agree, stating that Africa must move past frequent political crises.

‎He called for the immediate release of the detained opposition candidate, Fernando Diaz, saying he committed no offence and never proclaimed himself the winner.

‎‎“There was no reason to arrest him. He didn’t announce himself as president. They should free him and announce the result.

‎“We are tired of negative stories. What happened was not a palace coup. It wasn’t even close. I described it as a ceremonial coup.

‎“We’re not pushing out the military by force. People will die. ECOWAS should engage them. They know the right thing to do,” he added.