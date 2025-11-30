Police Arrest Two Suspected Car Snatchers, Recover Stolen Vehicles In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected car snatchers and recovered two stolen vehicles.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Command on Sunday, operatives of the C4I Intelligence Unit apprehended the suspects, 43-year-old Abubakar Abdulsalam and 35-year-old Shagari Shehu, on November 20, 2025, around 6 p.m.

The force said the arrests followed credible intelligence that led officers to the suspects’ location.

READ ALSO: Police Probe Officer Over Controversial Arrest Of Lagos Bus Conductor

During the operation, police recovered two vehicles allegedly stolen by the suspects: A white Toyota Hilux bearing a fake registration number, GWA 453 GR, and an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a fake number plate, LSD 420 BT.

Both vehicles have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

The Command said detectives are conducting an in-depth probe to determine the suspects’ level of involvement, as well as possible links to other car theft syndicates operating within the state.

The force said additional arrests may follow as the investigation continues.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the swift action of the operatives and thanked members of the public for their cooperation.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to tackling crime and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

The police urged anyone with useful information on similar incidents to come forward and assist ongoing investigations.