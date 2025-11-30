Troops Rescue Seven Kidnapped Victims In Kano, Four Still Missing

Troops of Operation MESA under the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The rescue followed a distress call received at about 11:00 p.m. on 29 November 2025 from residents of Yankamaye Cikin Gari, who reported an attack by armed bandits.

Security sources said the troops, operating jointly with personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Police, responded “swiftly” to the alert and confronted the attackers. However, the bandits had already killed a 60-year-old woman before the arrival of the troops.

According to a statement signed by Captain Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director Army Public Relations for the 3 Brigade, the forces pursued the fleeing bandits along their withdrawal route toward Rimaye. “The troops engaged them with a high volume of fire and successfully rescued the abducted victims,” he said.

Despite the successful rescue of seven persons, four kidnapped victims remain unaccounted for. Captain Zubairu noted that the bandits escaped toward Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, and “efforts are ongoing to track their location.”

The Commander of the 3 Brigade commended the personnel for what he described as “bravery and prompt response,” urging residents to continue supporting security operations. “We appeal to members of the public to provide timely and credible information that can assist ongoing efforts to curb criminal activity,” he said.

Security forces have intensified surveillance in the affected axis as search operations continue for the remaining abductees.