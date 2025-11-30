[VIDEO] Insecurity: Tinubu Should Apologise to Victimised Communities — Bakare

The Lead Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has urged President Bola Tinubu to publicly apologise to communities devastated by insecurity.

Bakare, who made the call on Sunday during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos, said the gesture would mark a commitment to justice and national healing.

The cleric acknowledged that the president had taken initial steps to address the crisis but insisted that deeper action was required to restore confidence.

He said the government must first accept responsibility for decades of failure to protect citizens from terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

Bakare said the plan should include a Victims and Survivors Register, a national apology to affected communities after three months, and midterm compensation, stressing that accountability is crucial to restoring public trust and ending the cycle of violence.