Bandits Contact Family Of Abducted Sokoto Bride, Father Seeks Govt Help

The father of the bride who was abducted in Chacho village, Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday, has confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted the family, and he is appealing to government authorities and security agencies to intervene urgently.

Malam Umaru Chacho told journalists, including a Channels TV crew that visited the village on Monday that although the bandits have made contact, they have not yet demanded ransom, instead asking to speak directly with the traditional ruler of the community.

He urged the authorities to rescue the abducted victims before the situation deteriorates further.

Chacho said that a total of thirteen people were kidnapped during a midnight attack that struck the community, including the bride, her bridesmaid, two male relatives, and nine other women.

The assailants invaded the village around 12 a.m., heading straight to the bride’s family compound.

According to him, the attackers stormed the house and went directly into the room of the bride, demanding to know the whereabouts of both the bride and her bridesmaid.

The family still cannot confirm whether the incident was a targeted attack on the young bride.

During the operation, one person, believed to be the bride’s brother, was shot and severely injured. He had to be taken to a distant community for treatment due to the lack of medical facilities in Chacho.

This latest incident marks nearly the tenth bandit attack on Chacho village. Over the past five years, more than thirty residents have been killed in repeated assaults, leaving the community in a state of fear and deep trauma.

Despite its large population, the village lacks basic amenities, a situation that residents say has compounded their suffering.