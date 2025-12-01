Kwara Traditional Ruler, Six Others Escape From Bandits’ Den

The abducted traditional ruler, Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state, Alh Kamilu Salami, and six others have escaped from the grip of bandits.

Credible sources from the community said that the traditional ruler and six other abductees from the neighbouring community were able to escape following a vicious attack launched on the bandits by the vigilantes who flooded the forests.

“The vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits deep in the forests and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja.

“Although the Baale and the six other escapees are yet to arrive in the community, they have made contact with members of the community who confirmed what happened,” the source said.

The bandits had earlier demanded N150 million from the community before the traditional ruler could be freed.

It was gathered on Sunday morning that the bandits spoke with the community in the wee hours of today to demand the amount.

Oba Ojibara was asked by the bandits to speak with members of his community for them to believe he was in their custody.

It was reliably gathered that the monarch, in his lamentations, urged the community to come to his rescue by negotiating with the bandits for his quick release.

He said they took him on the motorcycle in the thick forests for more than five hours before they arrived at their destination, where they were communicating with the community.

The monarch reportedly told members of his community that an unspecified number of people were also abducted in the neighbouring community while he was being taken away.

Bayagan is a big community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The monarch was kidnapped by a gang of bandits who stormed his farm with AK-47 rifles on Saturday.

However, all efforts to get a police reaction did not yield results.