Nigeria’s GDP Rises By 3.98% In Q3 — NBS

Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.98 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in Q3 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

In its latest report, the NBS said the growth rate is higher than the 3.86 percent recorded in Q3 2024.

“This growth rate is higher than the 3.86% recorded in the third quarter of 2024. During the quarter under review, agriculture grew by 3.79%, an improvement from the 2.55% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024,” the agency said.

NBS stated that the growth of the industry sector stood at 3.77 percent from 2.78 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the services sector recorded a growth of 4.15 percent from 4.97 percent in the same quarter of 2024.

The NBS said the aggregate GDP at basic price stood at N113.58 trillion in nominal terms.

“The growth of the Industry sector stood at 3.77% from 2.78% recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the Services sector recorded a growth of 4.15% from 4.97% in the same quarter of 2024. In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2025 at 53.02% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 at 52.93%.

According to the bureau, the performance is higher relative to the third quarter of 2024, which recorded an aggregate GDP of N96.16 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 18.12 percent.