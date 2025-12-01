×

TotalEnergies To Sell 40% Offshore Stake In Nigeria Licenses To Chevron

It is now streamlining its African portfolio, focusing on assets it operates while seeking new sources of supply.

By Channels Television
Updated December 1, 2025
A photograph shows the logo of TotalEnergies at the Total Energies refinery site, in Gonfreville-l’Orcher, near Le Havre, northwestern France, on October 5, 2022. Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP

 

In a move aimed at strengthening collaboration between the French and U.S. energy giants, TotalEnergies, on Monday, said it will sell a 40% stake in two offshore exploration licenses in Nigeria to Chevron.

“This new joint venture aims at derisking and developing new opportunities in Nigeria … to unlock new resources in the West Delta basin,” Nicola Mavilla, Total’s senior vice president of exploration, said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Nigeria accounts for more than a third of TotalEnergies’ African oil and gas production and 8.5% of its global hydrocarbons, though its output in the country has declined by a quarter over the past two decades.

Following the sale, TotalEnergies will remain the operator of the site with 40% participation, alongside Chevron, also with 40%, and South Atlantic Petroleum at 20%.

In June, Chevron sold Total a 25% interest in a portfolio of 40 U.S. federal offshore leases for an undisclosed amount, as part of an exploration partnership between the majors.

 

 

