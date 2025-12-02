×

Eurozone Inflation Rises To 2.2% In November

By Channels Television
Updated December 2, 2025
A euro currency sign is pictured inside the headquarters building of the European Central Bank (ECB) as a person walks by ahead of a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 6, 2024. – The European Central Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates from record highs, its first reduction in nearly five years, but volatile inflation means the path ahead is uncertain. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

 

Eurozone inflation inched up in November, official data showed Tuesday, moving slightly over the European Central Bank’s two-percent target.

Consumer prices rose by 2.2 percent year on year, disappointing forecasts by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg who had predicted inflation to remain stable at 2.1 percent.

The modest acceleration was driven mainly by energy prices, which continued to fall, but more slowly than previous month.

Service prices also climbed slightly, rising 3.5 percent after 3.4 percent in October.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices, was unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent across the 20 countries sharing the single currency — in line with analyst predictions.

The figures are likely to reinforce expectations that the ECB will keep interest rates on hold, following a long cutting cycle that ended in June.

 

The ECB left its key rate unchanged for the third consecutive time in October, after inflation fell from more than 10 percent in 2022 to settle around the bank’s two-percent target.

The central bank’s governing council next meets to set rates on December 18.

 

 

AFP

