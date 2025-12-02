Gunmen Attack Governor Otti’s Advance Team In Imo

Three officials from the office of Abia State Governor Alex Otti were attacked by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The incident took place between Umuowa and Ihite junction, just a few kilometres from Sam Mbakwe Airport.

The assailants, believed to be fleeing gunmen, opened fire on the vehicle transporting the governor’s aides near the airport corridor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Njoku Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti, clarified that the officials targeted were part of an advance team and not the governor’s convoy.

READ ALSO: Gov Otti Visits Nnamdi Kanu In Sokoto Prison

“In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen,” the statement said.

“The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State.”

It added that Governor Otti was not involved in the incident and that no lives were lost.