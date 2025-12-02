Some Names In Tinubu’s Ambassadorial List Shocking, Says Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, says some of the names President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Senate for ambassadorial confirmation are “shocking.”

In a post on X, Peter Obi expressed disappointment with the list, saying several of the names were questionable.

“Yes, some of the names being paraded to represent us as ambassadors globally are shocking. But with a leadership that has allowed mediocrity, corruption, and impunity to rise to the top, who else did you expect them to choose?” he asked.

The former governor of Anambra also highlighted the economic difficulties affecting millions of households.

“When our people are being killed, our leaders are busy hosting dinners. When children are being snatched from their schools, the political class is celebrating and dancing,” he added.

“When families cannot afford their next meal, those in power are welcoming defectors and exchanging gifts as though Nigeria is not burning.

“This is not governance. This is not leadership. And this is certainly not the Nigeria we deserve.”

In addition to Obi, several other Nigerians have expressed concern over some of the names on Tinubu’s ambassadorial list.

A former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joe Keshi, also faulted the ambassadorial list.

Keshi questioned the character of some of the nominees, who he claimed should have no business being in the diplomatic service “by any standard”.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Oshodi, described the ambassadorial nominees as the best for Tinubu’s administration.

Oshodi faulted the criticism against names on the list, maintaining that the President had the right to appoint whoever he felt could work with him to move the country forward.

Tinubu on November 29 forwarded a new list of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the upper chamber, coming a week after he sent an initial list of three nominees.

Among the nominees are Reno Omokri, former presidential aide; Mahmood Yakubu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister; and Okezie Ikpeazu, ex-governor of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ex-governor of Enugu State.

Ondo Senator and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim; a former Ekiti first lady, Erelu Angela Adebayo and former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent also made the list of nominees.

Tinubu has already forwarded their names to the Senate for the confirmation of their appointment.