Tinubu Demands Greater Efficiency From Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has demanded greater efficiency in strategies and result in the ongoing fight against insecurity in some part of Nigeria.

The president made the demand when he met with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the state house.

The meeting on Tuesday lasted more than an hour behind closed doors in the office of the President at the State House Abuja.

In an interview after the meeting, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede revealed that the meeting was quite engaging as the President gave new direction and directives intended to achieve better result in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

The Chief of Defense Staff promised Nigerians that the security agencies are coordinating better to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the yuletide in peace.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has visited President Tinubu at the State House Abuja.

Although details of their meeting are sketchy, it might not be unconnected with the imprisoned leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Governor Otti had recently visited Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence. He was accompanied by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; the Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

He has also affirmed his commitment to pursuing all legitimate avenues to secure Kanu’s release.

Tuesday’s visit to President Tinubu is widely interpreted as part of Otti’s ongoing political and legal strategy, aimed at advancing dialogue and exploring possible solutions at the federal level.