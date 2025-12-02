Tinubu Vows To Transform Unstable Zones Into Hubs Of Economic Activity

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will transform zones in the country hitherto confronted with security challenges into hubs of economic activities.

He made the pledge when he launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Appeal Emblem at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Tuesday.

The President highlighted gains recorded under his security reforms, including mass surrenders of insurgents, the neutralisation of key terrorist leaders, improvement in joint operations, and strengthened maritime security.

According to him, his government, through the Ministry of Defence, is developing a programme to reclaim ungoverned spaces nationwide by deploying the expertise of retired military personnel.

He said the initiative is designed to secure vulnerable areas, restore government presence, and transform unstable zones into hubs of economic activity.

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of security personnel, as he highlighted efforts to upgrade barracks, enhance the allowances of troops, expand their healthcare, and improve pension verification of retired personnel.

He commended serving troops for their courage in confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, piracy, and other security threats, noting that their sacrifice has restored stability to many communities.

The President noted that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, marked annually on January 15, must remain a solemn moment for the country to reaffirm its commitment to those who have paid the ultimate price for national unity and peace.

He described as the nation’s “sacred duty” to support the families of fallen soldiers and to care for those who continue to serve under difficult and dangerous conditions.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve,” he said.

President Tinubu announced a donation of 200 million Naira to support the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, followed with a N100 million contribution after being decorated with the emblem by the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Grace Morenike Henry.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike also announced a N20 million donation, bringing the total to N320 million.

President Tinubu also unveiled the “Thank a Soldier” QR code platform, an innovation enabling Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to troops.

“This initiative promotes digital engagement and encourages youth participation in national service,” he said.

The President concluded by urging Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and instead promote tolerance and mutual respect, describing the country’s diversity as a national asset that must be protected.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, some ministers and heads of various security agencies in the country.