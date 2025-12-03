Ex-CDS Musa Vows To Investigate Troops’ Withdrawal Before Kebbi Schoolgirls Abduction

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Wednesday pledged to probe the withdrawal of troops before an attack on the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State.

Troops reportedly withdrew from their duty posts before the abduction of 25 schoolgirls at the school on November 17, drawing widespread condemnation.

Speaking during his ministerial screening at the Senate, Musa said once he assumes office as Defence Minister, he would set up a committee to investigate the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba.

He also condemned the recent capture and killing of a brigade commander by terrorists in Borno State, assuring lawmakers that a committee would be established to probe the circumstances surrounding the episode.

“It is very unfortunate and really painful. I want to assure Nigerians that we will not stand by and have terrorists have the capacity to do such,” he stated.

“We are going to go after them fully working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (of government). We are going to investigate fully. The Armed Forces have a way and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”

According to him, no act of insolence or cowardice within the armed forces would be tolerated.

He further noted the need for strict professionalism, pledging to enhance oversight of military operations to ensure prompt and decisive action when required.

Referencing his 39 years of service, the nominee stated that he is fully prepared to come on stream and confront the nation’s security challenges head on. He expressed confidence that Nigeria can win the war against terrorism and banditry but only with the necessary support and cooperation across security institutions.

The ex-CDS also acknowledged that significant gaps currently exist within the armed forces, hindering their effectiveness.

“From day one, we will review all ongoing activities, identifying adequate funding as fundamental,” he added.

He underscored the need to strengthen the Safe Schools Initiative, noting that many schools remain exposed and vulnerable to attacks.

Musa underpinned the importance of building the capacity of local communities and adopting a whole-of-society approach that integrates technology, community participation and coordinated security operations.

He maintained that such measures are critical to effectively addressing and ending the recurring incidents of kidnapping, highlighting the need to improve accountability within the armed forces.

To Musa, many agencies are not operating at full capacity and must harmonize their roles with one another and with neighbouring countries, given the transnational nature of terrorism.

He warned that Nigeria has more to lose if security institutions fail to work together, noting that terrorists often perceive the country as rich and therefore a prime target.

He reiterated the need for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and banditry, anchored on collaboration with local communities, since security is localized.

The nominee further pointed out that many existing laws remain obsolete and require urgent review. He identified unregulated mining activities as a major source of funding for criminal groups and underscored the need for tighter monitoring supported by modern technology.