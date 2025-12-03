Six Die, Others Wounded In Kogi Road Crash, Ododo Consoles Families

Six people have died, and others have been wounded in a road crash along the Lokoja–Okene road.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said the accident involved a bus carrying passengers returning from the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities held on Wednesday at the Government House, Lokoja.

“The unfortunate accident, which occurred along the Lokoja–Okene road, claimed six precious lives,” Fanwo said in a statement.

“Thirteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at different health facilities across the state.”

READ ALSO: Four Dead, 10 Injured In Katsina Road Crash

Fanwo said the Kogi Government and people of the North-Central state are saddened by the incident and “mourn deeply with the families of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to them”.

He said: “The loss of any Kogite is a loss to us all, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities. This is indeed a dark day in our history”.

READ ALSO: [Kano] Three Die In Separate Fire Explosions

Kogi Mourns

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, has directed that the State Government take full responsibility for the medical care of all injured persons until they fully recover,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the Kogi State Government has deployed personnel to the hospitals to ensure the victims receive the best possible treatment.

They are also to provide support to their families.

“Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones, as we consider this a state tragedy of devastating magnitude,” he said.

The commissioner asked for prayers for the repose of the deceased’s souls and for the speedy recovery of the wounded persons.

He prayed to God to “grant the bereaved families the strength to bear this irreparable loss”.