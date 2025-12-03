VIDEO: ‘I Strongly Support,’ Senator Marafa Backs Trump’s Military Threat To Nigeria

Senator Kabiru Marafa has thrown his weight behind President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central in the Senate from 2011 to 2019, spoke on Wednesday.

“I strongly support the President of America, Donald Trump, for issuing that threat, ” the former lawmaker said on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I differ with a lot of Nigerians because most Nigerians look at it from the perspective of sovereignty, patriotism, which I subscribe to. But of what importance is sovereignty to a dead man?”

According to him, Trump’s comments put pressure on the Nigerian government to address insecurity in Nigeria.

Watch the interview below: