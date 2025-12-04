Five Abducted Rivers Varsity Students Rescued Unhurt

Five abducted students of the Rivers State University (RSU) have been rescued unhurt following a combined operation by the Rivers State Police Command, sister security agencies, and critical support from local community leaders.

The victims—Prince London, Azubuike Kelechukwu, Elizabeth Aniete, Onyebuchi Precious, and London Sampson—were kidnapped around 1 a.m. on December 3 from their isolated residences in Rumuche/Rumuohia, Emohua Local Government Area.

According to the Rivers State Police Command, the rescue operation was carried out in nearby Rumuodogo 2, where the suspects had taken the victims.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the abduction was carried out by suspected cultists, a finding echoed by community leaders who say the attackers were not strangers.

The Youth President of Rumuohia, where the attack occurred, revealed that information gathered within hours of the incident pointed to the involvement of youths from their neighbouring community, Rumuodogo 1 and 2, allegedly working alongside a member of Rumuohia who has already been handed over to the police.

He said the community immediately confronted the CDC Chairman of Rumuodogo and issued a 3 p.m. deadline for the abducted students to be released—action many residents say helped fast-track the rescue efforts.

Security analysts noted that the pattern of the attack aligns with known cult group dynamics in the region. Rival groups often operate across borders in struggles for supremacy and territorial control, making insider collaboration a key investigative angle.

One community source said, “In every domain, there is a dominant cult group. Nothing major happens there without their knowledge. If an opposing group tries anything, it usually signals a battle for control.”

The police have confirmed that the suspects fled before officers arrived at the hideout but left behind critical leads, including the already-detained collaborator, which investigators say will aid in tracking the rest of the gang.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the swift synergy between security agencies and the community, warning the fleeing suspects that the command “will not rest until all those responsible are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He urged residents to remain calm and continue sharing credible information with authorities.

The rescued students have since been taken to the hospital for medical examination as police intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining abductors.

The Rivers State Police Command assured the public that safety remains its top priority and encourages residents to go about their lawful activities without fear.