Gov Lawal Presents ₦861 Billion Budget To Zamfara Assembly

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, presented a proposed ₦861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, saying that it serves as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that the state will rise stronger.

The budget proposal was presented to the Zamfara State House of Assembly in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, shows that the 2026 proposal has a capital expenditure of ₦714 billion, which accounts for 83 per cent of the budget.

The statement also noted that the proposal has a recurrent expenditure of ₦147,279,945,000.00, which accounts for 17 per cent of the budget.

“The Zamfara budget proposal allocates N65 billion for education, ₦87 billion for health, ₦86 billion for agriculture, ₦45 billion for public order and safety, ₦22 billion for environmental protection, and ₦17 billion for social protection,” it partly read.

During the presentation, Governor Lawal stated that as a government elected on the promise of rescue, reform, and revival, his administration had worked tirelessly to restore trust in public institutions, rebuild critical sectors, and lay a strong foundation for sustainable progress.

“The people of Zamfara State, who once despaired under neglect, now see visible light, progress, accountability, and renewed direction. The 2026 Budget of Stability and Growth represents the next chapter in this journey.

“It is not merely a financial plan; it is a political commitment to entrench stability in governance and accelerate the growth our citizens yearn for, for it is crafted to deepen the gains achieved through our six-point Rescue Agenda: strengthening the security architecture, moderninsing agriculture for food security and prosperity, upgrading the healthcare system for every community, expanding access to quality education, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and empowering our youth, women and vulnerable populations,” he said.

‘Inclusive Development’

Lawal said the budget prioritises inclusive development so that no ward, village, or community is left behind.

“Mr. Speaker, the 2026 Budget of Stability and Growth proposal reflects a politically strategic shift that aligns with the administration’s rescue agenda under my leadership. Our 2026 recurrent expenditure proposal of ₦147,279,945,000.00 takes 17 per cent of the proposed budget.

“It clearly demonstrates fiscal discipline and a responsible approach to public spending. It has ensured that personnel costs and other operational obligations are met without compromising our broader developmental agenda,” he was quoted as saying.

“When compared with the international public finance standard, which recommends that subnational governments’ recurrent spending remains at or below 60 per cent of the total expenditure, Zamfara stands well within the acceptable boundaries. This is evidence that our financial management is not only improving but also aligned with global benchmarks of responsible governance.

“Honourable Members, the heart of this budget, and indeed the heart of the rescue mission, is our Capital Expenditure Plan. The 2026 proposal of ₦714 billion (which is 83 per cent of the budget) marks a historic commitment to rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening security, revitalising agriculture, and expanding opportunities for our youth,” he added.

Legislative Partnership

Governor Lawal further explained that none of these ambitions, from security to education, from agriculture to infrastructure, from civil service reform to economic revitalisation, could be achieved without political will, the unwavering commitment of the government, and the patriotic cooperation of this state assembly.

He said that the continued support, understanding, and legislative partnership had been invaluable in advancing the rescue mission.

The governor added, “Together, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous, secure, and progressive Zamfara State.

“It is in this spirit of shared responsibility and collective resolve that I humbly submit to this Honourable House the 2026 Budget Proposal of ₦861,337,000,000 only for your careful consideration and approval.

“This budget is more than figures; it is a roadmap for transformation, a contract with the people, and a declaration that Zamfara State will rise stronger, more united, and more determined than ever before. May Allah guide your deliberations and bless the great people of Zamfara state.”