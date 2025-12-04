Innovation Can Power Imo State’s Transformation, Says Liberia President Boakai

The President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, has expressed strong confidence that Imo State can undergo significant transformation through innovation.

President Boakai stated this on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during the 2025 Imo Economic Summit hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Innovation can become the engine that drives Imo’s transformation,” the Liberian leader said at the event, which attracted top dignitaries from across the world.

He added, “If Africa must progress, elections must not only be peaceful—they must also deliver development dividends to the people who elect their leaders. The lives of the people must be improved.”

President Boakai also noted that Liberia shares several similarities with Imo State in southeastern Nigeria.

“As I stand here today, I am reminded that Liberia and Imo have more in common than just our geographic space in West Africa.

“We share a history of resilience; we share a desire for peace; we share a commitment to good governance; and we share the belief that Africa can rise on its own terms through its own efforts,” he said.

Boakai further stated that Liberia’s recent elevation to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council is not only an honour for Nigeria but for Africa as a whole.

He added that the development serves as a reminder that African nations can play constructive roles in shaping global stability and post-conflict recovery.

The Liberian President expressed optimism that Imo State and Liberia can collaborate through regional alliances focused on development and democratic governance.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also in attendance were former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, several state governors, and other dignitaries.