Lagos Extends Rail Service Time For ‘The Experience 2025’

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced extended train operations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line ahead of The Experience 2025.

The Experience Lagos, which holds every first Friday in December, is an annual, all-night gospel music concert held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Founded in 2006 by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, the event has grown into what is widely regarded as Africa’s largest gospel concert, attracting both local and international gospel artists.

According to the agency, the LRMT Blue Line will operate beyond its usual closing time on Friday.

The extension was approved to manage the anticipated surge in commuter traffic before and after the event, according to a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi.

“The LRMT Blue Line will run longer hours on Friday, December 5, 2025, till 11.43 pm beyond its operational closing time of 9.30 pm,” the statement said.

The statement added that operations would begin much earlier on Saturday to accommodate early-morning movement and post-event return trips

“On Saturday, December 6, 2025, operation will commence at 4:00 am, running through 9:30 pm,” it noted.

LAMATA also confirmed that the LRMT Red Line will be available for commuters on Friday and will run its normal schedule.

“The LRMT Red Line will also operate on Friday, December 5, maintaining its exact schedule of (6:00 am – 10:00 am) and PM Peak (5:20 pm – 8:40 pm),” the statement read, adding that the Red Line does not operate on Saturdays.

The agency emphasised that operations across both lines would revert to the normal timetable from Sunday, December 7, 2025.

LAMATA further reminded residents that both Red and Blue Line services remain open to the public.

“Commuters must use their Cowry Cards for access and are encouraged to plan, follow station guidance, and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience throughout the event weekend,” it said.

The agency urged passengers heading to The Experience 2025 to take advantage of the adjusted schedule for efficient movement on Lagos Island.