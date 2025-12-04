Senate Passes Bill To Reduce Extreme Poverty In Nigeria Through Service Centres

The Senate has passed, through second reading, a bill seeking to reduce extreme poverty and strengthen social protection systems through a nationwide social welfare service.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is aimed at enhancing and consolidating existing social welfare interventions across the country.

Leading the debate, Senator Kalu said the proposed legislation targets one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, persistent and widespread poverty.

He noted that despite numerous interventions over the years, millions of Nigerians continue to lack access to basic necessities, largely owing to the absence of a central, coordinated and data-driven institution to manage welfare programmes effectively.

The proposal seeks to create the Social Welfare Service as a department under the ministry in charge of humanitarian affairs, with offices in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Senator Kalu, this structure ensures that social protection programmes are not restricted to Abuja but are implemented nationwide.

Under the bill, the Service would be responsible for designing and executing welfare initiatives such as food and cash transfers, education stipends, housing support, subsidies for marginal farmers, credit schemes and allowances for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

A major feature of the bill is the establishment of Safety Centres across the federation and the maintenance of a national register of beneficiaries and programme graduates to enhance accountability and track long-term impact.

The bill outlines clear eligibility criteria, including households earning below ₦5,000 per month, day laborers earning less than ₦3,000 per job, low income artisans, subsistence farmers and residents of slum communities.

Senator Kalu said such criteria are intended to prevent political interference and arbitrary selection.

Lawmakers have unanimous backing citing the need to eliminate corruption, inefficiency in the distribution chain and enhance transparency.

The bill has been referred to the committee on public service to report back in 4 weeks.