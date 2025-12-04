Super Eagles Captain Troost-Ekong Retires From International Football Weeks Before AFCON

Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, has retired from international football, days after he was included in the Super Eagles’ provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to start on December 21.

Ekong, who has been with the Super Eagles since 2015, announced his retirement from international football in a post on his X handle on Thursday evening.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from international football, ” he said in the video post.

Born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father, Troost-Ekong said representing the three-time African champions was an honour.

The defender expressed happiness for being a “be part of the group that showed that it is possible to come home to play and represent our beloved nation”.

But the “time has come to pass on the responsibility, to pass on the opportunity, to pass on the captaincy,” he said.

The footballer thanked Nigerian fans, teammates and coaches, “past and present who have been part of my international journey.”

“To the Nigerian fans — the heartbeat of Nigerian football. Your support has carried me through every high and every challenge. I will stand with you as you stood with me,” the player said.

His retirement came about two days after he was named in Nigeria’s 54-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Troost-Ekong made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2015 during an AFCON qualifier against Chad during Stephen Kesshi’s reign as Nigeria’s coach.

The following year, the defender represented Nigeria at the Rio Olympics, helping the team under Samson Siasia win the bronze medal in football.

His partnership with Leon Balogun in the Super Eagles earned them the “Oyinbo Wall” tag, a reference to their impressive defensive collaboration.

While he played prominently in Nigeria’s failed quest for the 2026 World Cup, the Al-Kholood defensive strongman featured for the Super Eagles at the 2018 edition of the competition in Russia.

A year later, he won bronze with Nigeria at the AFCON in Egypt before leading the team to a second-place finish at the 2024 edition in Cote d’Ivoire where he made history as the Player of the Competition.

Since his debut, Troost-Ekong, has represented Nigeria 83 times, and scored eight goals during that period.