Tinubu Receives Letters Of Credence From 17 Ambassadors, Four High Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, received Letters of Credence from 21 new foreign envoys at the State House in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The envoys, comprising 17 ambassadors and four high commissioners, were received during a ceremony at the Council Chamber, where the President pledged Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagements across key sectors.

Speaking after receiving their credentials, President Tinubu said Nigeria remained fully committed to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I warmly welcome you to the State House, and I congratulate you on your appointments as the official representatives of your respective countries.

“Nigeria values longstanding friendships and strategic partnerships across all regions of the world. Your accreditation today reaffirms the depth of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to expand cooperation and partnership in areas of mutual interest,” he said.

The President encouraged diplomats to deepen collaboration in trade, energy, agriculture, education, technology, defence, and cultural exchange.

“The global community faces evolving challenges: security threats, climate pressures, economic instability, and humanitarian issues. Nigeria is ready to work closely with your governments to promote peace, stability, and prosperity.

“As you begin your duty as partners, I assure you of the fullest cooperation of the government of Nigeria. My doors are open and remain open for constructive engagements, and I trust your tenure in Nigeria will be productive,” Tinubu said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly accredited diplomats, the Ambassador of Japan, Suzuki Hideo, described the moment as historic, noting Nigeria’s strategic importance in ECOWAS and Africa.

“We are honoured and filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude to have presented our Letters of Credence today. It is a historic moment for us all,” Hideo said.

Hideo noted that Nigeria’s role in promoting economic prosperity and political stability within ECOWAS had earned it global recognition.

List of Newly Accredited Envoys

The ambassadors who presented their Letters of Credence include:

Suzuki Hideo (Japan)

Brah Mahamat (Chad)

Rodolf Estime Lekogo (Gabon)

Mehmet Poroy (Türkiye)

Muhannad M.A. Alhammouri (State of Palestine)

Felix Costales Artioda (Spain)

Banbang Suharto (Indonesia)

Ba Abdoulaaye Mamadou (Mauritania)

Peter Guschelbauer (Austria)

Thirapath Mongkolnavin (Thailand)

Anna Westerholm (Sweden)

Tomas Vyprachticky (Czech Republic)

John Ballout Jr. (Liberia)

Michal Cygan (Poland)

Roberto Mengoni (Italy)

Martins Podostavek (Slovak Republic)

Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja (Iran)

The four High Commissioners are:

Miah M.D. Mainul Kabir (Bangladesh)

Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmod (Ghana)

Abheshek Singh (India)

Juliette Bynoe Sutherland (Barbados)