Trump Administration Launches Immigration Crackdown In New Orleans

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched an immigration crackdown on Wednesday in New Orleans, the latest Democratic-run city to be targeted by the Trump administration.

“The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, using the nickname for the Louisiana city.

Noem said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “will remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana, after the city’s sanctuary politicians have ignored the rule of law.”

Sanctuary policies enacted by the local authorities in New Orleans limit the cooperation of local law enforcement with federal immigration agents.

The DHS crackdown in New Orleans comes a day after President Donald Trump said he plans to send National Guard troops to the southern US city, an action he has taken previously in Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.

“We’re going to New Orleans pretty soon,” Trump said. “The governor called me. He’d like to have us go there. He’s asked for help in New Orleans, and we’re going to go there in a couple of weeks.”

Trump has said the troops are needed in the cities to combat crime and assist with the sweeping immigration crackdown he pledged to carry out during his White House campaign.

Critics dispute that, with the mayors of Los Angeles and Memphis both saying the troops are not needed.

READ ALSO: Shooter Of National Guard Was Afghan Committing ‘Act Of Terror’ — Trump’

The governor of Louisiana is a Republican, but the mayor-elect of New Orleans is a Democrat.

Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, who takes up her post on January 12, expressed concern on Wednesday about how immigration raids have been carried out in other cities.

“Do we want the most violent criminals off of our streets? Absolutely. Yes,” Moreno was quoted as saying by NOLA.com. “I don’t think anyone is going to object to that.

“But what we’ve been seeing across the country and in other cities is that Border Patrol appears to be targeting brown people and potentially violating even some of their due process rights.”

She also expressed concern about federal agents concealing their faces with masks and not being readily identifiable, NOLA.com reported.

“If you are a masked person and not necessarily identifiable as an officer, you’re coming up on people and grabbing them, it can be a real safety issue for everyone around, including the Border Patrol or ICE agent,” Moreno said.

Restoring Law And Order

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the New Orleans operation would target “illegal criminal aliens” wanted for “home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

The Trump administration claims that most of the undocumented migrants swept up in the immigration crackdown have committed or are wanted for crimes.

The Cato Institute, in a study published last month, said, however that only five percent of those taken into ICE custody since October 1 had a violent criminal conviction, and 73 percent had no criminal conviction at all.

AFP