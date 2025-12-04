[VIDEO] Declare War On Terrorists, Kill Those Trying To Kill Us, Analyst Tells Tinubu

A policy analyst, Anthony Kila, wants President Bola Tinubu’s government to declare war on terrorists harrassing Nigerians.

Kila, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, asked the Nigerian government to confront the criminals and clampdown on them.

“My view is that the country should realize it is at war and the president, because as the chief security officer, should declare war on those who try to terrorize us or try to kill us,” he said on Thursday’s edition of the show.

“There’s a lot of argument about the social economical reasoning for banditry and kidnapping and that we should win the battle for hearts and minds. Yes, I agree with that. But I also believe that we should kill those trying to kill us.”

READ ALSO: We Must Build Community Resilience To Tackle Abductions In Nigeria — General Musa

According to him, the Nigerian government should deploy its “superior and legitimate force” to address insecurity.

“I also believe that we should deploy more boots, more bullets, and more bombs. I believe that it is the duty of the state, if it’s worthy of the name, to deploy its superior and legitimate force,” the Director of Studies at the European Centre for Advanced and Professional Studies, said.

Watch his appearance on the show below: