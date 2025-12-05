VIDEO: Banditry, Terrorism ‘Simple’ For Nigeria’s Military To Deal With — Nwanyanwu

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, believes the country’s military has the capacity to crush bandits and terrorists attacking parts of the nation.

Nwanyanwu said this during his appearance on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Let me tell you, I’ve said it here many times that Nigeria’s military – this is what I call a akamu [pap] case for them. It’s [banditry and terrorism] a simple thing for the Nigerian military to deal with,” Nwanyanwu said.

“There is no political way to direct the instructions. I’m not there, that’s my intel.”

The ZLP chieftain referenced Nigeria’s military success in peacekeeping missions across Africa as a pointer that it can address insecurity in the West African country.

He said, “The Nigerian Army has had more serious encounters and wars outside Nigeria”.

Watch his interview below: