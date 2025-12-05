[VIDEO] ‘I’m Still In PDP,’ Wike Dismisses Expulsion By Party

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, insists he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite his expulsion by the Kabiru Turaki-led national working committee (NWC) of the party.

Wike spoke on Friday during the inspection of the construction of an interchange bridge connecting Maitama, Gishiri, Jahi, and Gwarimpa in Abuja.

“I’m still in the PDP. So those who have remained, we’ll continue to work together. And I have said to the party, ‘Put your house in order. Because at the end of the day, if you don’t put your house in order, it’s the party that will lose’,” Wike said while reacting to the defection of some PDP lawmakers in the Rivers Assembly, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And we still ask the party to work together to see how the remaining members will be a relevant opposition. But they chose not to.”

“So, for me, those who have left are free. But those who remain in the party, we will continue to work together,” the minister said.

Watch him speak on the defection and his status in the PDP below: