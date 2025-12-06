Defence Minister Will Deliver – Kebbi Governor

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has congratulated General Christopher Musa on his appointment as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, expressing confidence in his professional capacity and patriotism to tackle the country’s security challenges.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, the governor said General Musa’s quality professional training, years of practical experience, and unwavering commitment to peace and democratic governance were clear indicators of his readiness for the new role.

Governor Idris specifically commended General Musa for his efforts in preventing armed bandits from establishing bases in Kebbi State, as well as his consistent moral support for security agencies operating in the state.

According to him, General Musa’s impactful advice and support have encouraged the Kebbi State Government to sustain its logistical and financial contributions to security agencies, which have aided successful operations against armed banditry.

The governor prayed for God’s guidance and divine intervention as General Musa assumed his new responsibilities.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to provide the minister with adequate support to ensure success.

Idris reaffirmed the commitment of the government and people of Kebbi State to continue offering prayers for General Musa’s success and for an ultimate victory over banditry.

General Musa, a retired Nigerian Army general, served as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff from June 2023 to October 2025 and received the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

His nomination as Minister of Defence was confirmed by the Senate on December 3, 2025.

Governor Idris added that Nigerians will soon feel the impact of the new defence minister, expressing confidence that his leadership will intensify the fight against terrorists and other non-state actors threatening national security.

“Accept my congratulations,” he said, “and the unwavering commitment of my government to your fight against banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.”