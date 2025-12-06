DSS Intercepts Doctor Allegedly Linked To Kwara Kidnapping Rings

The Department of State Service (DSS) said it has taken into custody a medical doctor who was allegedly ferrying drugs from Sokoto to kidnappers in parts of Kwara State.

‎A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, says the doctor was intercepted in the Jebba area following intelligence reports about the activities of the kidnappers and their couriers.

‎The secret service said the criminal gangs appear desperate for medical care following gunshot wounds sustained in encounters with security forces.

‎“So, we are advising improved security measures in health facilities in thickly forested areas, which the kidnappers may target,” according to a security official