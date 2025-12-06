Manchester City Thrash Sunderland, Chelsea Wobble Against Bournemouth

Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0 to close within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City took full advantage of Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa to close the gap at the top with a routine 3-0 win over Sunderland.

On a rare shot-shy day for Erling Haaland, City’s centre-backs lead the way as Ruben Dias blasted into the top corner from distance before Josko Gvardiol headed in a second before half-time.

Phil Foden scored for the fifth time in three games to round off the scoring in the second half.

Chelsea’s Title Hopes Fading

Chelsea’s title challenge is fading fast after three games without a win.

Cole Palmer’s return to the starting line-up for the first time since September could not inspire the Blues as they were held 0-0 at Bournemouth to sit eight points off the lead in fourth.

Tottenham eased the pressure on Thomas Frank with their first home league win since the opening day of the season, against his former club Brentford.

Spurs were winless in five games in all competitions, but moved back into the top half with a 2-0 win courtesy of first-half goals from Richarlison and Xavi Simons.

Newcastle continued their upward trajectory with a 2-1 win over 10-man Burnley to climb up to 10th.

Bruno Guimaraes opened the scoring directly from a corner before Anthony Gordon added a second from the penalty spot after Lucas Pires saw red for the visitors.

Sean Dyche’s return to Everton as Nottingham Forest boss ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal opened the scoring before Thierno Barry’s first Everton goal and a late third from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall lifted the Toffees up to fifth.

Liverpool are aiming to halt their slide down the table later when they travel to Leeds, who beat Chelsea 3-1 in midweek to climb out of the relegation zone.

