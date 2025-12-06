Police Allegedly Arrest Lead Prosecutor In Ganduje Dry Port Case

An alleged police operation in Kano on Friday has led to the arrest of Muhuyi Magaji, the lawyer leading the prosecution against former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his children over the multibillion-naira Dala Inland Dry Port ownership scandal.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation from human rights groups and a strong reaction from the Kano State Government.

According to eyewitnesses, Magaji—also the immediate past chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission—was arrested at his law firm along Zaria Road by a heavily armed police team believed to have been deployed from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

His colleague, Auwalu Ibrahim, told Channels Television that the police arrived in a “Gestapo manner, with a truckload of armed men who threatened to shoot anyone who stood in their way.”

He alleged that the officers took Magaji to the Kano State Police Command before immediately transferring him to an undisclosed location outside the state.

The arrest comes amid ongoing criminal proceedings initiated by the Kano State Government, which has accused Ganduje, his children, and others of allegedly transferring the state’s 20 per cent equity in the Dala Inland Dry Port to private entities through a company identified as City Green Enterprise.

The state alleges the transfer effectively erased Kano’s stake in the multibillion-naira project.

Amnesty International Condemns Arrest

Human rights group Amnesty International issued a strongly worded statement Friday night, describing the arrest as “arbitrary” and politically motivated.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the arbitrary arrest of Muhyi Magaji by the Nigeria Police Force,” the organisation wrote. “This is yet another show of utter impunity and total disregard for the rule of law… Punishing him for his anti-corruption work is a stain on Nigeria’s image.”

It noted that Magaji had previously faced harassment connected to his role in uncovering alleged corruption during Mr Ganduje’s administration.

Kano State Government Raises Alarm

The Kano State Attorney General issued a formal press statement Friday evening, expressing “deep concern” over the manner of the arrest and its implications for constitutional governance.

“Credible information indicates that the arrest occurred without a warrant or any court process,” the statement said. “Such a high-profile operation was executed without any form of notification to the state’s justice system.”

The Attorney General argued that the arrest violated existing court orders restraining the police from arresting or harassing Magaji.

“Reports indicate that over forty heavily armed officers were deployed. This is highly shocking, especially at a time the nation faces serious security challenges.”

The state further suggested that “political elements operating outside Kano” might be attempting to use federal security agencies to destabilise the state and obstruct ongoing criminal investigations.

The government demanded that the police publicly explain the legal basis for the arrest and reaffirmed that it would take all lawful steps to protect its citizens.

Background To The Case

The controversy stemmed from a September investigation that alleged former Governor Ganduje secretly transferred the state’s 20 per cent stake in the Dala Inland Dry Port to private individuals, including his children and aide, before awarding a contract worth over ₦4 billion for project infrastructure. The Ganduje family has not publicly responded to the latest developments.

Uncertain Whereabouts, Rising Tensions

As of Saturday morning, neither the police nor federal authorities had issued an official explanation for the arrest or disclosed Magaji’s location.

The Kano State Government urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, warning that the arrest posed a “serious threat to criminal justice and public peace.”

Meanwhile, civil society groups are mobilising, demanding transparency and an immediate end to what they describe as “politicisation of law enforcement.”