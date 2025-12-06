‘Political Puppets,’ PDP Mocks Rivers Assembly Defectors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the recent defection of Rivers State House of Assembly members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the actions of “political puppets” undermining democratic progress.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong, the PDP stated that the recent defection was not the first by the Assembly members, alleging that they acted under the orders of a paymaster.

“We have seen on various media platforms news of the redefection of some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who, for a second time, announced their defection from our party. We recall that they had done so earlier and later recanted. These are people whom the world is aware are doing the bidding of their paymaster and demigod.

“The members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have, by their actions since they assumed office, shown that they are political puppets and a clog in the wheels of democratic progress. They will go down in history as enemies of democracy and those who made a mockery of the legislature. So the easiest way to describe their action is a defection from APC to APC,” the party said in the statement.

The party further threatened to take legal action to reclaim the mandate of the Rivers Assembly members.

“Consequently, the PDP will take legal steps to activate the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) to recover the mandate gained under the banner of our party, which these people have now ignobly and surreptitiously switched to another platform.

“We urge all party members in Rivers State to remain faithful and resolute, as efforts are underway to rebuild the party along the path of inclusiveness, fairness, and equity,” it said.

Defection

The defection was announced on Friday when Speaker Martin Amaewhule led 16 other Rivers State lawmakers to join the APC.

They cited the deepening and intractable crisis within the PDP as their reason for switching parties during a plenary session.

Other lawmakers who joined the APC include Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol (Gokana), Major Jack (Akuku-Toru), Linda Stewart (Okrika), Franklin Nwabochi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Azeru Opara (Port Harcourt 3), Smart Adoki (Port Harcourt 2), Enemi George (Asari-Toru 2), Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt 1), Igwe Aforji (Eleme), Tekena Wellington (Asari-Toru 1), Looloo Opuende (Akuku-Toru 2), Peter Abbey (Degema), Arnold Dennis (Ogu/Bolo), Chimezie Nwankwo (Etche), Gerald Oforji (Oyigbo), and Ofiks Kabang (Andoni).

With the move, the APC now controls 17 seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly. The remaining ten PDP members appointed Sylvanus Nwankwo of Omuma constituency as Minority Leader.

Amaewhule, who represents Obio-Akpor I constituency, justified his defection, citing divisions within the PDP.

This is not the first time Amaewhule and the group have announced a defection from the PDP to the APC.

The same group, originally comprising 27 lawmakers, declared a defection in December 2023, amid a political conflict between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The initial announcement triggered legal battles, including a rival faction of the House declaring their seats vacant, and conflicting court rulings on their legal status. The lawmakers later denied they had formally defected in court to avoid losing their seats.

The PDP has held sway in Rivers State since 1999, but the party has been embroiled in a protracted crisis, pitting lawmakers against Governor Fubara.

The dispute previously led to the partial demolition of the State Assembly complex and attempts to impeach the governor by Wike-aligned legislators.

In response, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the lawmakers, while appointing Vice Admiral Ibok Ete (retd.) as administrator.

The emergency rule expired on September 17, after which Fubara, his deputy, and the lawmakers were reinstated.

The political rift within the PDP has persisted since the 2023 presidential election, deepening with the emergence of two national-level factions within the party.