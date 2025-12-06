Slot Shows No Sign Of Finding Answers To Liverpool Slump

Liverpool’s latest sorry collapse to draw 3-3 at struggling Leeds on Saturday shone the spotlight on manager Arne Slot’s inability to summon a response from a side that was crowned Premier League champions just months ago.

Failure to hold onto a 2-0 and 3-2 lead at Elland Road means the Reds have won just two of their last 10 league games to tumble down to eighth in the table and realistically end their hopes of defending the title well before Christmas.

A £450 million ($600 million) summer spend in the transfer window was designed to herald in a new era of dominance at Anfield.

Instead, Slot’s squad has been unbalanced by a summer of major change and the impact of the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota in a car accident in July.

Over £200 million was splashed out on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz for the return of just one Premier League goal between them so far, while full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have failed to replicate the outstanding performances of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent years.

It was the one major signing Liverpool failed to get over the line that could turn out to be the most impactful in their season.

England centre-back Marc Guehi appeared on his way to Anfield from Crystal Palace on deadline day until the deal collapsed.

As Guehi has enjoyed a stellar season for club and country, Ibrahima Konate’s woeful form has been fundamental to Liverpool’s decline.

Hugo Ekitike – the one new signing to so far deliver on his potential – had put Slot’s side in a commanding position with a quickfire double at the start of the second half.

Yet, Konate gifted Leeds a route back into the game with a needless lunge on Willy Gnonto as the ball was running out to concede a penalty.

Within seconds, Liverpool’s comfortable cushion was wiped out as, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, Leeds build on their momentum to equalise through Anton Stach.

“Konate’s decision for the penalty was just unbelievable,” said former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Game-changing errors

“Liverpool were cruising, everything was calm, and he decides to run out and commit one of the more reckless decisions to get Leeds back in the game.”

Slot’s options have not been aided by a serious knee injury suffered by Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni on his debut in September.

But his decision to keep faith with Konate despite repeated game-changing errors is becoming a stick to beat the Dutchman with.

At the other end of the field, Slot has not shied away from a major call.

The difficulties of new arrivals adjusting to the demands at Anfield has been exacerbated by a loss of form for Liverpool’s two titans of the past decade in Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Both signed highly-lucrative two-year contracts at the end of last season after their roles in delivering a 20th English top-flight title.

But for the third consecutive game Salah was left on the bench and was not even introduced as a substitute.

After next weekend’s clash at home to Brighton, the Egyptian will depart for up to a month for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Slot defended his decision not to call on Salah due to the fact Liverpool had a lead to protect rather than chasing a goal in the closing stages.

The former Feyenoord boss will have to find a solution to his side’s slump without Salah in the coming weeks.

But doubts now linger over both the future of the Liverpool boss and the club’s third highest goalscorer of all time heading into 2026.

AFP