PHOTOS: Chief Of Air Staff Visits Pilots Who Ejected Before Jet Crash

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has visited the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots who ejected from their aircraft after experiencing an in-flight emergency near NAF Base Kainji.

Aneke met with the aircrew to check on their wellbeing and to commend their professionalism and quick decision-making, which ensured they landed safely despite the aircraft’s failure.

The jet crashed a few kilometres from the Karabonde town in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.

READ ALSO: NAF Jet Crashes In Niger State, Pilots Eject Safely

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, the Air Force said the Alpha Jet suffered a technical malfunction soon after take-off. The pilots steered the aircraft away from residential areas to avoid casualties before initiating a safe ejection.

The air force noted that both pilots are currently undergoing standard medical checks and remain in stable condition.

Air Marshal Aneke commended their composure and quick thinking, emphasising that their handling of the emergency averted potential casualties and protected nearby communities from harm.

He has also ordered the immediate establishment of a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident and review the circumstances surrounding the aircraft’s failure.

The air force confirmed that its search and rescue teams, fire and crash response units, and medical personnel acted swiftly to secure the site and safeguard the pilots.

It highlighted that the incident underscores the inherent risks of military aviation and the rigorous demands placed on personnel to maintain operational readiness.

Reassuring the public, the air force affirmed its strict adherence to safety protocols and reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property in accordance with its constitutional duties.

See photos below: