Salah Opens Door To Liverpool Exit With ‘Thrown Under The Bus’ Rant

Mohamed Salah took aim at Liverpool manager Arne Slot in an astonishing rant that could spell the end of his legendary career at Anfield after claiming he has been “thrown under the bus” during the Premier League champions’ slump in form.

The Egyptian was left on the bench for the third consecutive game in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds and was not even introduced as a substitute by Slot.

After next weekend’s home match against Brighton, Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and hinted that could be his final appearance in a Liverpool shirt should he be selected.

“I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” Salah told reporters in the mixed zone at Elland Road.

“Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday — you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew.

“Yesterday I said to (my parents), ‘Come to the Brighton game.’ I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it.

“In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

Saudi speculation

Salah is Liverpool’s third highest goalscorer of all time with 250 goals in 420 appearances, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining from Roma in 2017.

However, he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool’s struggles this season.

Slot’s men have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games to slip to eighth in the table.

Salah has scored just five times in 19 appearances this season but had been a regular starter until last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

The 33-year-old was introduced off the bench during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Sunderland but to little effect.

Slot defended his decision to leave Salah on the bench at Elland Road as Liverpool led for the majority of the second half before conceding a stoppage time equaliser.

“It was more about controlling the game [at 3-2] and we didn’t need a goal,” said Slot.

“Normally when you need a goal, like last week against Sunderland, I brought Mo on.”

Salah has long since attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and the Gulf could offer his most likely escape route from Anfield during the January transfer window.

He signed a lucrative new two-year contract in April after his starring role in guiding Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

