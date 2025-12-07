Shettima Arrives In Abidjan For President Ouattara’s Inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for the inauguration of Cote d’Ivore President, Alassane Ouattara.

83-year-old incumbent was declared winner of the presidential election on October 2. He won a fourth term with 89.77 percent of the ballots cast.

His swearing in ceremony would hold at Presidential Palace in Abidjan on December 8, and Shettima is representing President Bola Tinubu.

“He was received on arrival at the airport by Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Mr. Robert Mambe; the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, Mrs. Item Akpama; and other senior government officials,” Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said in a Sunday statement.

He said Shettima will join other African leaders and international dignitaries at Monday’s inauguration ceremony

According to the statement, Nigeria has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting sister nations in West Africa and upholding the principles of constitutional governance.

“At this inauguration, VP Shettima will again reaffirm Nigeria’s dedication to promoting democratic values, respecting the will of the people, and ensuring that constitutional processes remain the foundation of leadership transitions across the region.

“Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire work closely together on multiple fronts. The two countries partner through ECOWAS and the African Union on issues ranging from security to trade and development.

Their cooperation is backed by a Bi-National Commission and several agreements covering everything from fighting human trafficking to boosting agriculture and growing the digital economy. A large Nigerian community living in Côte d’Ivoire has also helped strengthen business ties and social connections between both nations.”

The Vice President will return to Abuja after the ceremony concludes.