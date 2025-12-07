Shettima To Represent Tinubu At Alassane Ouattara’s Inauguration In Cote d’Ivore

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration of Alassane Ouattara for a fourth term in office as President of that country.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima is expected to join other leaders across Africa and beyond to witness activities lined up for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold on Monday, December 8, 202,5, at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

The Vice President is accompanied by the President of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray; the chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Bello; and the member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Usman Zannah.

Ouattara was re-elected for a fourth term in office on October 25, 2025, as President of Côte d’Ivoire.

Both Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire collaborate significantly within ECOWAS and the African Union on security, trade, and development, formalised by a Bi-National Commission and numerous agreements covering areas like anti-trafficking, agriculture, and digital economy, with strong informal trade and a significant Nigerian diaspora in Côte d’Ivoire, fostering deep bilateral economic and social connections.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremony.