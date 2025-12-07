Wike, Ikpeazu, Others Attend PDP BoT Meeting At FCT Minister Residence

The lingering crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new twist on Sunday as the party’s leadership loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, held a meeting.

The party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) met at the official residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In attendance were Wike, former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; ex-Deputy Speaker, Uche Nwuche; the PDP Acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; BoT members from states of the federation and the FCT.

In his opening address, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, charged the members to rise above sentiments and act with unity of purpose.

He disclosed that the BoT is making meaningful progress in constituting caretaker committees, which will lay the foundation for the conduct of congresses in states where they have not been held.

The senator who represented Abia North in the Eighth Assembly stated that individuals whose actions threaten the peace of the party have been sanctioned in line with the established resolution, as they became necessary to protect the party from internal subversion and restore confidence among members nationwide.

“Recent actions taken in the party reflect the unyielding resolve to uphold the rule of law and defend the constitution of the party,” he said.

“Our duty is clear to consolidate reforms underway, deepen internal cohesion and ensure PDP emerges stronger, united. BoT is the moral compass and consciousness of the party.”

”We must ensure that this party stands to be counted at all times in obedience to the law of the federation, the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

There are two sides laying claim to the leadership of the main opposition party.

While the Wike group, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, the Kabiru Turaki, is backed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

Meanwhile, no court has ruled on the legitimacy of both sides.