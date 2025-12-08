APC Shifts Gov Kefas Official Defection To January 2026

The Taraba State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Tukur has confirmed that governor Agbu Kefas will be joining the party officially in January 2026.

The governor had postponed his defection billed for 19th November to the APC over the kidnap of students in Kebbi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, the chairman of the party said it has taken bold steps to suspend some ward executives for violating the party’s constitution and asked that all aggrieved members should exhaust all internal dispute resolution mechanisms before approaching any court.

The chairman, who spoke on behalf of the state working committee of the party, also reversed the suspension of the Taraba Assembly member, Abel Peter of Mbamga Constituency, suspended by his ward executives for alleged anti party activities.

He said the claim by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar to take over Taraba State is a day dream and a joke taken too far because APC has already taken over Taraba government house and is not willing to back down.